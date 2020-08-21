What does the future hold for marching bands this fall?

While the decision on fall sports is on a lot of minds of student athletes in Pennsylvania what does it mean for marching bands?

North Penn High School band director Joe Santanello says they will have a season.

“Our number one priority was to make sure that the kids would be safe and create an environment where we could successfully have marching band. We really thought it was important to give the kids a chance to have this opportunity,” he told FOX 29.

So what does this mean for football?

“North Penn football stadium is under construction so we don’t have any home games this year, which makes it really tough. If football is allowed to be played this year, every game is going to be away and I’m not sure that we’re going to be able to go on buses and travel with all the restrictions that are in place," he added.

Advertisement

Kaitlin Lupinacci is one of two senior drum majors for the band. She says this is not what she expected for her last year, but she has embraced it.

Santanello says they feel lucky they will still get still get to be in large competitions this year.

“Actually doing virtual competitions so the bands are able to record their performances at their home stadium and then submit them online to be judged virtually,” he said.

RELATED:

PIAA board votes to permit fall sports to resume Monday, Aug. 24

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP