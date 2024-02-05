What is quishing? Technology expert explains QR code scams, how to avoid them

From parking meters to restaurant menus, QR codes are everywhere nowadays, but experts have a warning the next time you go to scan one.

Scammers have seemed to found a way to use the new technology to steal your money by quishing.

The Better Business Bureau sent out this scam alert warning to double-check that QR code before you pay for parking.

Some scammers have put up fake signs at parking lots or even put their own QR codes on stickers on top of the lots’ legitimate QR codes.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley spoke to technology expert Anthony Mongeluzo on the scam warning.

"What's happening is when you have physical QR codes …on gas pumps or a window at let’s say your local bank, what happens is that becomes trusted. So people take their camera out it to the QR code and then some scam artist puts a sticker on top of it which takes you to different website," said Mongeluzo.

University of Delaware Police hope the warning to younger, more tech-savvy students beats the scammers before they can rip off people on campus.