Memorial Day and Veterans Day are two important holidays that honor those who have served in the United States military. However, there is a difference between the two holidays.

Houston events & things to do this Memorial Day weekend: Comicpalooza, Forever Motown, food festivals

WHAT IS MEMORIAL DAY?

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for remembering and honoring those who have died while serving in the U.S. military. It is observed on the last Monday of May.

Deadly Memorial Day weekend crashes: Study shows Houston, Dallas among U.S. cities with most fatalities

This year it is observed on May 29.

Memorial Day was formerly called Decoration Day and originated as a way to honor those who died in the Civil War.

Today, Memorial Day is a time to remember all those who have died in all wars, including the Vietnam War, the Iraq War, and the Afghanistan War.

TSA prepared for high travel volumes for Memorial Day weekend, summer travel season

WHAT IS VETERANS DAY?

Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring all those who have served in the U.S. military, both living and dead. It is observed on November 11, which is the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.

FERNLEY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES - 2022/05/30: American flags seen at a veterans cemetery. People attended a Memorial day event at a veterans cemetery. (Photo by Ty O'Neil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Veterans Day is a time to thank veterans for their service and to show our appreciation for their sacrifice.

The main difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day is that Memorial Day is a day to remember those who have died in service to their country, while Veterans Day is a day to honor all those who have served, regardless of whether they died in service.

Both Memorial Day and Veterans Day are important holidays that allow us to express our gratitude to those who have served our country.

Here are some ways to honor those who have served on Memorial Day and Veterans Day:

Attend a memorial service or ceremony.

Visit a veteran's cemetery or memorial.

Wear a red, white, and blue ribbon.

Donate to a veterans' organization.

Write a letter to a veteran.

Thank a veteran for their service.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

By taking the time to honor those who have served, you can show appreciation for their sacrifice and help to ensure that their service is never forgotten.