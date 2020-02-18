What to expect at installation mass for Archbishop-elect Nelson Pérez

On Tuesday, an installation mass will take place for Philadelphia Archbishop-elect Nelson Pérez.

The mass will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul beginning at 2 p.m.

The mass will be livestreamed on FOX 29.

Philadelphia Archbishop-elect Nelson Pérez will be installed on Tuesday.

Pérez, who will be the first Hispanic archbishop to lead the region's 1.3 million-member flock, spent most of his early pastoral career in the Philadelphia area.

Pérez will succeed Archbishop Charles Chaput, who is retiring.

Below is a breakdown of what to expect at Tuesday's installation mass.

___

Reverend G. Dennis Gill, Rector of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, will present a crucifix to Pérez when he enters the Cathedral, as well as holy water that will be sprinkled on those near him.

The moment signifies the new archbishop’s reception and welcome to the Cathedral Church of the Archdiocese.

At the beginning of the mass, Chaput will welcome Pérez to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The Rite of Installation follows the welcome.

An Apostolic Letter announcing Pérez's appointment will be read by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the U.S.

Representatives of the Church of Philadelphia, ecumenical and onterfaith representatives and civil servants will be presented to the archbishop.

Approximately 2,000 people are expected to attend the mass.

___

___

