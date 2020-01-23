Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Pérez installed during special mass
What to expect at installation mass for Archbishop-elect Nelson Pérez
Archbishop-elect Nelson Pérez speaks with FOX 29 ahead of installment mass
Archbishop Chaput leads final Sunday mass
Archbishop Chaput has been in Philadelphia since 2011.
Nelson Perez, who spent most of his early pastoral career in the Philadelphia area, was introduced Thursday in a news conference at the archdiocese's Philadelphia headquarters.
Bishop Nelson J. Perez has been named the next Archbishop of Philadelphia, the diocese announced Thursday morning.