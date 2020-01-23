Bishop Nelson J. Perez named Archbishop of Philadelphia

Bishop Nelson J. Perez will be named the next Archbishop of Philadelphia, the diocese announced Thursday morning.

Nelson, who served as Bishop in Cleveland since 2017, returns to Philadelphia where he attended seminary at Saint Charles Borromeo and served in multiple positions at parishes across the city and in nearby counties.

Bishop Nelson was ordained at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in 1989. His first assignment was as parochial vicar of Saint Ambrose Parish, Philadelphia.

He also served as assistant director of the Office for Hispanic Catholics, founding director of the Catholic Institute for Evangelization, Pastor of Saint William Parish, Philadelphia, and Pastor of Saint Agnes Parish, West Chester, PA.

Nelson will succeed Archbishop Chales J. Chaput, who resigned at the age of 75 last year in accordance to church law.

Bishop Nelson, 58, will be installed at a 10 a.m. news conference.