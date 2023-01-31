Philly native living in Arizona excited for Eagles' Super Bowl appearance

A Philadelphia native and diehard Eagles fan who is living in Arizona said the Super Bowl excitement is already starting more than a week away from the big game.

Koroun Butler, who lived in West Oak Lane and graduate from Temple University, lives in Gilbert, Arizona, just miles away from where his beloved Eagles will take on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

"There is definitely a buzz, people are looking forward to the NFL experience, they are looking forward to possibly hobnob with celebrities," Butler said.

The former Central High student moved to Arizona years ago, but never lost his love for the Eagles. FOX 29's Chris O'Connoll first met Butler four years ago at a Birds playoff game in New Orleans.

Then, Butler had just recovered from a stroke and was on the final stop of a bucket list tour of attending every single Eagles game - both home and away - that season.

"Nineteen games was incredible," Butler said. "The Eagles were great to me, they gave me a jersey with my name on it, so it was a good time."

Butler is still planning out his Super Bowl week agenda, complete with a bunch of fellow Eagles fans from all over the country.

"At the end of the day I want everyone to have a good time and get back to wherever home is safely and obviously get that W," Butler said.