When is peak fall foliage in Pennsylvania — and where should you go?

The Brief Most of Pennsylvania is reaching peak fall color this week thanks to cool nights and favorable rain. Peak timing varies region-by-region: northern/high-elevation areas earlier, southern/lower-elevation areas later. Excellent locations for viewing include the Laurel Highlands in southwestern Pennsylvania (mid-October peak) and the Pine Creek Gorge (early October).



Autumn has certainly arrived across Pennsylvania — and that means the state’s treeline and forests are bursting into color. From the high ridges of the Laurel Highlands to the deep valleys of the Pine Creek Gorge, timing your outing right can mean the difference between an average trip and one filled with gold, red and orange leaves.

Timing by region

Northern parts of the state and high elevations typically hit peak color early to mid-October .

Central Pennsylvania follows in mid- to late-October .

Southern and lower-elevation regions, such as the Philadelphia area, often peak late October into early November.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources , many parts of the state are at or very near peak color now thanks to cooler nights and favorable conditions.

Why it varies

Elevation, tree species, sunlight and temperatures all play a role. Areas with sugar maple, red maple, sassafras and hickories tend to show bright reds, oranges and golds when the nights turn chilly.

Wernersville, PA - October 22: Autumn / fall foliage leaves change colors to orange and red on the maple trees along North Walnut Street at the intersection with Penn Ave in Wernersville Thursday afternoon October 22, 2020. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaN Expand

Best viewing spots

If you’re planning a leaf-watching outing:

Check the latest DCNR Weekly Fall Foliage Report (updated every Thursday) to see where color is peaking.

Choose higher terrain or more northern locations earlier in the season; save lower elevations for later.

Move quickly — once leaves start to fall or a wind/rain-storm hits, the vibrant display fades fast. Weather conditions this season are favorable, but that can change with a strong storm.

Consider scenic drives or overlooks for broad views, and bring hiking shoes for woodland trails where color lingers longer in the shade.

BATH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: The morning light illuminates autumn leaves that have already fallen from trees on November 1, 2011 in Bath, England. According to a number of nature watchers the autumn colours are currently reaching their peak following Expand

What happens to the fallen leaves?

Earth has a remarkable way of recycling its own resources. Just as water moves through the atmosphere and back to the ground, fallen leaves begin a natural process that turns decay into renewal, according to smokymountains.com.

Once leaves hit the forest floor, they slowly break down into a dark, nutrient-rich layer called humus. This natural "forest sponge" soaks up dew and rainfall, storing moisture and minerals that nearby plants and trees draw on through the seasons.

As winter passes and spring arrives, that same layer becomes a steady source of nutrients, feeding new growth and helping trees recover from the cold months. In effect, each year’s fallen leaves create the foundation for the next year’s forest health — a closed-loop cycle that sustains itself season after season.