When is the next Mega Millions drawing? No numbers matched on Tuesday

Americans have another chance at winning more than a billion dollars in the next Mega Millions drawing after nobody matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions grand prize is now at a staggering $1.35 billion — the second-largest prize in the game’s history. If someone hits and chooses the lump sum, they would get a little more than half of that at $707.9 million, lottery officials said.

Mega Millions is drawn two times each week - on Tuesday and Fridays. The next drawing is Friday, Jan. 13, at 11 p.m. ET.

"The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing," Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement.

Michigan has been particularly lucky with Mega Millions jackpots that occurred on Friday the 13th, winning four of them in the past (June 2008, May 2011, June 2014, and October 2017), according to lottery officials.

The staggering prize on Friday is not even the highest in the history of Mega Millions. In October 2018, a winning ticket worth $1.537 billion was sold in South Carolina.

How to play Mega Millions

Mega Millions Tickets cost $2 per play and, to win the jackpot, you must match all six numbers in a drawing. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70, and one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. Players win if the numbers on one row of a ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn on that date.

Those lucky enough to become a Mega Millions jackpot winner get the choice of a cash option or an annual payout. The annuity option means getting an initial payment followed by 29 annual payments, and each payment is 5% larger than the previous one.

Those who select the cash option receive a one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool after taxes.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot prize is roughly 1 in 302,575,350, lottery officials said. But a player’s overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.

