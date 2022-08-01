Who was Ayman al-Zawahri? What’s known about the slain al-Qaida leader

A United States drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahri, who took over as al-Qaida’s leader after Osama bin Laden’s death in a U.S. raid in 2011.

President Joe Biden is set to announce the killing Monday, delivering a significant counterterrorism win just 11 months after American troops left the country after a two-decade war.

Al-Zawahri, on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist list, had a $25 million bounty on his head for any information that could be used to kill or capture him.

Who is Ayman al-Zawahri?

According to the FBI wanted poster, al-Zawahri was born June 19, 1951, in Egypt.

Some of his physical characteristics are unknown but he was listed as having black/brown hair, dark eyes and an olive complexion.

He was also known to speak Arabic and French.

The FBI said al-Zawahri went by several aliases including Abu Muhammad, Abu Fatima, Muhammad Ibrahim, Abu Abdallah, Abu al-Mu'iz, The Doctor, The Teacher, Nur, Ustaz, Abu Mohammed, Abu Mohammed Nur al-Deen, Abdel Muaz, and Dr. Ayman al Zawahiri.

The FBI said al-Zawahri worked as a physician and was the founder of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad (EIJ).

"This organization opposes the secular Egyptian Government and seeks its overthrow through violent means. In approximately 1998, the EIJ led by Al-Zawahiri merged with Al Qaeda," the FBI said.

Why did the FBI consider al-Zawahri armed and dangerous?

Al-Zawahiri was indicted for his alleged role on August 7, 1998, in the bombings of the U.S. Embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya.

Zawahri also appeared as Osama bin Laden’s deputy since 1998, then as his successor when bin Laden was killed in May 2011 during a U.S. commando operation.

Together, he and bin Laden turned the jihadi movement’s guns to target the U.S., carrying out the deadliest attack ever on American soil — the Sept. 11, 2001, suicide hijackings.

The attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon made bin Laden America’s Enemy No. 1. But he likely could never have carried it out without his deputy. Bin Laden provided al-Qaida with charisma and money, but al-Zawahri brought tactics and organizational skills needed to forge militants into a network of cells in countries around the world.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.




