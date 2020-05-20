Who is hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic?

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed millions of jobs but some companies in the Philly area are hiring right now.

The Home Depot told FOX 29 they have more than 300 jobs open right now in our area.

“Those in store positions will be focused on customers reinforcing social distancing measures, overnight freight, online and curbside orders for our customers," Margaret Smith said.

Lowes is also hiring. According to their website, they're looking to fill both full and part-time positions. It's also no surprise healthcare is a hot employer, including CVS. They even posted a special section making a plea for applications.

The COVID-19 crisis is keeping many at home, forcing a major surge for home delivery. Amazon, UPS and FedEx are all hiring locally for driving and warehouse jobs.

In addition, food stores are also seeing a need for workers. Both Giant food stores and Trader Joe's are hiring for immediate openings.

