Salem County sheriffs officer charged in hot car deaths of 2 K-9s

The Brief Cody Henderson is charged in the deaths of two Salem County Sheriff's Office K-9s. Boomer and Rip died on May 29 after they were left for hours inside a Sheriffs Office vehicle. Investigators say Henderson left the dogs unattended inside the vehicle from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



A Salem County Sheriff's Officer is being blamed for causing the deaths of two K-9s who died after being left unattended in a hot car for more than 30 minutes, prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

What we know:

Cody Henderson is facing multiple charges after Salem County Sheriff's Office K-9s Boomer and Rip died on May 29th.

Henderson discovered the animals deceased inside the vehicle and brought them to an animal hospital in Delaware.

Prosecutors say Henderson left the dogs unattended in a Sheriff's Office K-9 vehicle from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

"It is alleged that the K-9 vehicle in which the dogs were kept was not running during this timeframe, the windows remained closed, no emergency alert system was activated, and immediately available indoor kennels were not utilized," prosecutors said.

What's next:

Court documents show Henderson is scheduled to appear in court on July 30th.