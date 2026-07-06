Delco’s Kevin McGonigle, Detroit rookie, returns home as youngest MLB All-Star

The Brief Kevin McGonigle, a 21-year-old rookie from Delaware County, will represent the Detroit Tigers at the MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia next week. McGonigle is the youngest major league All-Star this year and will play at Citizens Bank Park in front of his family. He plans to buy 35 tickets for his loved ones to attend the game.



Kevin McGonigle, a rookie infielder for the Detroit Tigers and Delaware County native, is set to represent his team at the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park next week, according to his family and FOX 29’s Jeff Skversky.

What we know:

For Kevin McGonigle, the dream began in the backyard of his childhood home in Aldan, a small town in Delaware County.

Next week, that dream comes full circle.

The 21-year-old Detroit Tigers rookie infielder, a Bonner-Prendergast graduate and lifelong Phillies fan, is heading home as the youngest player selected to the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.

Just three years after being drafted by Detroit, McGonigle has become one of baseball’s brightest young stars — a moment his parents say still feels surreal.

"When he called me that night, I was sobbing," his mother, Tracy McGonigle, told Jeff Skversky at his childhood home. "He said, ‘Mom, what are you doing?’ I told him, ‘When you were a little boy…’"

Inside his mom's Aldan home, baseball memories fill every room, including a photo of an 11-year-old Kevin posing with former Phillies ace Cole Hamels.

Now, instead of watching the All-Star Game from the stands, McGonigle will be taking the field in Philadelphia.

"He called me today and said my entire family—all my siblings—I got my mom and my mother Chris up in heaven, and I’ll be there too," his father Kevin said. "We’re all going. It’s going to be really special. He grew up a die-hard Phillies fan."

When Tracy watched the video of her son learning he had made the All-Star team, the emotions returned.

"I love his smile," she said. "Amazing."

She says she got a few text messages from her son Kevin after another captured just how much the moment meant.

"He said, ‘I’m coming to Philly, Mom. I made it.’ Then the next text was, ‘Wow.’ Then, ‘I can’t believe it… in Philly.’"

The homecoming will be about much more than baseball.

McGonigle plans to return to the house where his baseball journey started, and he even told his mother he’ll be sleeping in his childhood bedroom during All-Star week.

"Yeah, I just want to be home," Tracy said. "I’m looking forward to it."

His father, who coached Kevin throughout his youth baseball career, always believed in his son’s work ethic—even if he didn’t expect success to come this quickly.

"I didn’t see it happening this quick," he said. "This kid’s got drive like no other. He worked hard as heck."

Despite reaching baseball’s biggest stage, McGonigle says he hasn’t forgotten the sacrifices his parents made to help him get there.

"I dreamed about this growing up," McGonigle said. "I’m so happy to share this moment with them. All the time you spent, all the money you spent to get me to this point—it means a lot. Love you guys."

For Tracy, hearing those words brought her to tears.

"I just lost it the moment I saw him," she said. "Tears of joy. He says, ‘Mom, you have to stop crying all the time.’ But happy tears are good tears."

McGonigle is now giving back to the people who helped make his dream possible.

The rookie plans to purchase 35 tickets so family and friends can watch him play in next Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park—the same city where his baseball dream first began.