Boil advisory lifted for Pennsylvania American Water customers in Norristown, Plymouth Township

The Brief A boil water advisory was lifted for more than 1,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers in Norristown and Plymouth Township. The boil advisory was issued on Monday after the company reported a loss of positive water pressure within their system. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection authorized lifting the advisory after water samples collected on Monday and Tuesday showed acceptable test results.



A boil water advisory for over 1,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers in Norristown and Plymouth Township has been lifted two days after the company reported an equipment failure within their water system.

What we know:

Pennsylvania American Water lifted the boil advisory for 1,069 customers in Norristown and Plymouth Townships on Wednesday.

"Samples were collected on July 6 and 7 with acceptable test results received on July 8," Pennsylvania American Water said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection authorized lifting the boil advisory.

The backstory:

The company urged customers on Monday not to drink the water without boiling it for at least one minute and allowing it to cool.

The boil advisory was issued after the company reported a loss of positive water pressure, which could allow contamination to enter the system and sicken customers.

"These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches," according to the advisory.

The company suggested using boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and during food prep.