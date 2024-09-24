Who was on the Philadelphia Phillies last division-winning roster?

article

The Philadelphia Phillies on Monday clinched their first National League East championship since 2011, and punched their ticket to the MLB postseason.

The 2011 Phillies wrapped up the division nearly a week earlier than the 2024 Phillies, with a 9-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals to collect their 98th win.

It was their fifth-straight division title, and in hindsight, signaled the beginning of the end of a golden era in Phillies baseball.

The Phillies won the 2008 World Series, lost the World Series the next year, and nearly made it back in 2010, but lost to the Giants in the NLCS in six games.

That stretch of success was sandwiched between a National League Championship Series appearance in 2007 and a National League Division loss in 2011.

The Phillies' lineup during that time was one that young Phillies fans who are now adults idolized, with stars like Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley, and Ryan Howard.

Their pitching was equally dreamlike, with an unmatched big four of Roy Halladay, Cliff Lee, Cole Hamels and Roy Oswalt.

Line-up

Jimmy Rollins - SS Shane Victorino - CF Chase Utley - 2B Ryan Howard - 1B Hunter Pence - RF Raul Ibanez - LF Placido Polanco - 3B Carlos Ruiz - C - Starting pitcher -

Starting pitching

Roy Halladay Cliff Lee Cole Hamels Roy Oswalt Vance Worley

Bullpen

Ryan Madson

Kyle Kendrick

Michael Stutes

Antonio Bastardo

David Herdon

Joe Blanton

