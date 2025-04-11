A Lifeline to Life: FOX 29's Breland Moore meets man helped by her bone marrow donation

The Brief FOX 29's Breland Moore is sharing her journey as a bone marrow donor. Earlier this month, she traveled to Montreal to meet the man whose life she helped save. You can learn more about Breland's story in A Lifeline to Life airing on FOX 29 and FOX LOCAL at 6:30 p.m. Friday.



Our own Breland Moore is sharing her story and how she decided to become a bone marrow donor – a decision that would later help save a man’s life.

She detailed her entire journey through the process on A Lifeline to Life, a FOX 29 News Special premiering Friday at 6:30 p.m. on FOX 29 and FOX LOCAL.

The backstory:

Back in 2016, while working in Rochester, New York, Breland found herself working on a story about a high school bowler named Cameron Hurwitz. His life was saved because of a bone marrow donation he received.

It was the first time Breland had ever heard of Be The Match, now known as the National Marrow Donor Program.

Cameron’s story had such an impact on Breland, she decided to take the few minutes and sign up for the program.

She was doubtful she would ever get the call.

In October of 2021, Breland received a text explaining that she was a match to a complete stranger, who needed her help in order to save his life.

Breland then underwent a series of tests, and eventually through the process to extract bone marrow to give to a complete stranger.

In early April, with some help from the Philadelphia Flyers, Breland was able to travel to Montreal to meet Yves Laplante – the man she helped save.

Breland has since learned that she was the only match on the global registry that could help save Yves.

Now, she’s sharing their story, and what it was like to look into the eyes of someone who is alive today because of that simple act.

You can watch their story A Lifeline to Life on FOX 29 and FOX LOCAL Friday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. Breland also discusses her story Friday morning on Good Day Philadelphia. You can watch it in the video player above.

What you can do:

To learn more about bone marrow donation and how to sign up, you can visit the National Donor Program Website.