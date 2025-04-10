Man, 45, shoots 13-year-old then flees following fistfight in Kingsessing: police

article

The Brief A 13-year-old child was shot by a man after a fight with another juvenile on a property in Kingsessing, police say. The man ran from the scene after the shooting. The 13-year-old victim is hospitalized in critical condition.



Officials said a 45-year-old man shot a 13-year-old child who was fighting with another juvenile on his property. The man then fled the scene, while the child is critical in the hospital.

What we know:

Police responded to 57th and Kingsessing Thursday evening, just after 6:30, due to a reported fight between two kids.

Within minutes, police then got a call about a shooting on the 1800 block of 56th Street. Responding officers were met at that address by a 13-year-old who had been shot in the stomach, officials said.

Officers rushed him to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he is listed in critical condition, after it was discovered he had been shot twice.

Dig deeper:

The boy told police he had been shot at the intersection of 57th and Kingsessing. Police investigated the location and found three spent shell casings.

As police continued the investigation, they found out the victim was in a fistfight with another child on the corner property.

As the fight wore on, Philadelphia Police Inspector Michael Gormley said, a 45-year-old family member of the second child walked out of the residence and shot the victim and then fled the scene.

Police indicated the victim was known to the boy he was having the fight with and the 45-year-old man.

What's next:

Police are searching for the 45-year-old man who was said to have pulled the trigger.

The victim is in critical but stable condition with two gunshot wounds to his stomach.