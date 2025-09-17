Why Philadelphia was significant during the Revolutionary War

The Brief FOX 29 explores the importance of Philadelphia during the Revolutionary period. The city served as the venue of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and at one point even fell into occupation of the British Army. FOX 29 will continue telling historical stories leading all the way up to America 250 celebrations in 2026.



In honor of America 250, FOX 29 is taking a closer look at Philadelphia’s significance during the Revolutionary War.

What we know:

Tyler Putman, Senior Manager of Gallery Interpretation for the Museum of the American Revolution, said Philadelphia was the scene of many important events during the Revolution.

"Philadelphia in 1776 has a population of about 30,000 people, which doesn’t sound like a lot to us, but it is the single biggest city in North America in what will become the United States," said Putman. "If you were visiting here from Charleston or from Lancaster, it would’ve seemed like maybe the most cosmopolitan place you’d ever seen—trade goods from around the world, people from around the world, densely packed close to those docks where ships like these are arriving with news from England, only two or three-weeks-old."

The First and Second Continental Congress met in Philadelphia leading up to the signing the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

About a year later in September 1777, the British Army captured Philadelphia for a period of about nine months until June 1778.

"If you were standing in Philadelphia in 1777 late in the year, every sign is pointing to a British victory in the Revolutionary War. They’ve captured the capital of the United States, Congress is in disarray they’ve left the city, and almost everyone in Philadelphia who remains in the city is loyal," said Putman. "They use all sorts of buildings as barracks for their soldiers and also [Independence Hall] as a prisoner of war facility. They have captured Continental Army officers and soldiers. They’re quartering them inside Independence Hall."

The British Army eventually withdrew from Philadelphia and reallocated their forces elsewhere. Putman said the city immediately went back to being a Revolutionary hot bed.

"So to be right here, to be able to walk down streets in Philadelphia, to look at buildings that look the same as they did 250 years ago is incredible," said Putman.

If you’re interested in taking an even deeper dive, the Museum of the American Revolution is hosting an immersive living history event called "Revolutionary Philadelphia" during the first weekend of November. The event will portray the early days of the Revolutionary War set in the fall of 1775.

"Imagine a time very few people are advocating for independence, and a lot of people are quite optimistic that there’s going to be some sort of reconciliation with the mother country of Great Britain," said Putman.

What's next:

The event "Revolutionary Philadelphia: 1775" will be held on November 1, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday November 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.