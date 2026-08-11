Why spotted lanternflies remain a threat to Pennsylvania’s trees, crops and economy

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The Brief The invasive insect feeds on plants that are important to Pennsylvania’s economy. Its damage can hurt grapevines, fruit trees, hardwoods and nurseries. State officials say people can help curb its spread by checking vehicles and outdoor items before traveling.



Spotted lanternflies may be familiar to many Pennsylvanians, but state agriculture officials say the invasive insect continues to threaten plants, outdoor spaces and industries that support the state’s economy.

What we know:

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive planthopper native to Asia. It was first discovered in Pennsylvania’s Berks County in 2014, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

The insect feeds on sap from many plants, with a strong preference for grapevines, maples, black walnut, birch and willow, the department said. That feeding can stress plants, weaken their health and, in some cases, kill them.

Vince Burkle, of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, holds an adult spotted lanternfly found in Huntington, Indiana, on Aug. 17, 2022. (Andy Lavalley/Post-Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Why it is a threat

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says spotted lanternflies can affect the state’s grape, fruit tree, plant nursery and timber industries.

Those industries contribute billions of dollars to Pennsylvania’s economy each year. A 2019 economic impact study estimated the insect could cost the state $324 million annually and more than 2,800 jobs if it is not controlled.

Spotted lanternflies also leave behind a sugary waste called honeydew. The substance can build up on surfaces below the insects, attract bees, wasps and other insects, and lead to sooty mold and black-colored fungi.

Spotted Lanternfly sits on stem seen at country garden in Sangju, South Korea, on July 17, 2026. (Photo by Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What residents can do

State officials urge residents to destroy spotted lanternflies and their egg masses when they find them.

People in quarantine areas should inspect vehicles, trailers and outdoor items before moving them within or out of those locations because the insects can easily hitch a ride, according to the department.

Residents can report sightings online through the state’s spotted lanternfly reporting tool or by calling 1-888-4BAD-FLY.

The push for more research

In 2023, U.S. Sens. John Fetterman and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania joined a bipartisan group in introducing the Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act. The bill sought to make the insect a high-priority research initiative for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, with the goal of helping limit its spread and damage.