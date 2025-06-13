Wildfire burning in Burlington County, New Jersey

The Brief The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to a fire in Shamong Township, New Jersey. The Mines Spung fire is burning in Wharton State Forest. Some roads in the area have been closed.



Fire crews in New Jersey are responding to a wildfire in Burlington County, New Jersey.

SKYFOX was over the scene where heavy smoke and flames could be seen.

What we know:

The fire broke out Friday morning in Shamong Township, Burlington County.

The fire is burning in the Wharton State Forest and was first reported by a private aircraft flying over the area.

Fire crews are on the scene and monitoring the situation and working to strengthen containment lines.

Several roads in the area have been closed as a result of the fire. Those include local forest roads, Tuckerton Road, and Bulldozer Road.

The Batona Trail is also closed between Coranza Road and Bulldozer Road.

The Lower Forge Campground was also evacuated, but officials say no structures are threatened.

Fire crews are asking residents and visitors to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

What's next:

Fire crews are expected to provide another update on the fire by 4 p.m. Friday.