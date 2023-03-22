Wildfire smoke causes Westampton School District schools to close for days

Lingering smoke from a weekend brush fire in Rancocas State Park is still impacting a local school district that has been fully closed since Tuesday.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service deemed the wildfire 100% contained on Sunday night, but by Monday morning students at Westampton Middle School noticed smokey hallways.

"When you got into the classroom it was like really bad, you could smell it," 7th grade student Madison Dempster said.

She recalled many parents picking up their children early from school, and faculty members handing out masks for anyone people who had trouble breathing.

The Westampton School District closed some schools on Monday, and then closed the entire district through Thursday.

An update from the district on Wednesday said officials are awaiting lab reports from the New Jersey Department of Education before deciding to reopen schools to students and staff.

"I've had to work remote, because I had to be home with the kids," James Welcome said. "My wife works during the day, so it's great that my job affords me the availability to work from home."

All three schools in the district are expected to resume on Friday, although a determination hasn't been made if students will learn virtually or in-person.