Will Taylor Swift perform at Super Bowl halftime? NFL commissioner addresses speculation

article

The Brief NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is addressing the rumors that Taylor Swift could perform at the 2026 Super Bowl. Goodell said the pop star "is welcome at any time." He wasn't able to confirm any news, but did say it was a "maybe."



Just when you think Taylor Swift's year couldn't get any better, a performance on the world's biggest stage could end up being the cherry on top!

What we know:

On Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed all the rumors swirling around Taylor Swift's potential Super Bowl halftime performance.

"We would always love to have Taylor play," Goodell said during a "Today Show" appearance. "She is a special, special talent and obviously, she would be welcome at any time."

When pressed by the hosts on whether anything was in the works, Goodell finally offered up a simple, "It's a maybe."

The NFL commissioner went on to say that they are waiting on Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation produces the halftime show, to make any kind of announcement.

"It’s in his hands," Goodell said. "I’m waiting for the smoke to come out."

Super Bowl 60 will take place February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Dig deeper:

Being named the Super Bowl halftime performer would be one of many major announcements from Taylor Swift this year, who just revealed her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce last week.

Earlier last month, Swift also unveiled her upcoming album, "Life of a Showgirl," while guest-starring on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast, "New Heights."

Related article

The podcast appearance also marked the first time the pop star has given an interview since she was named TIME's Person of the Year in 2023.