William Penn High School to start school year with remote learning only

Delaware's largest high school is starting the next school year with remote learning only, with district leaders deciding before Gov. John Carney announces next month whether schools can start the year in person.

The Colonial School District announced William Penn High School in New Castle will resume classes the way it completed the previous year under the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colonial district says it will offer students in prekindergarten through the eighth grade either remote learning or in-person instruction.

The Brandywine School District board already voted last week to delay their student start date until mid-September.

