William Penn statue will not be removed after park withdraws draft proposal

article

After a controversial debate, the William Penn statue will not be removed from the Welcome Park in Philadelphia.

A draft proposal aiming to rehabilitate and re-imagine Welcome Park in Philadelphia by permanently removing the William Penn statue the park says was released prematurely, according to a press release by the National Park Service (NPS) Monday.

The Park announced it has withdrawn the review of the drafted proposal and closed the public comment period.

The Park says the prematurely-released draft had not been subject to a complete internal agency review and is being retracted.

Related article

There will be no changes to the William Penn statue at this time.

In the release, the National Park Service said it remains "committed to rehabilitating Welcome Park as the nation prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. Upon completion of all the necessary internal reviews, the park looks forward to engaging in a robust public process to consider options for refurbishing the park in the coming years."

Governor Josh Shapiro tweeted the following statement in regard to the Biden administration's involvement with the drafted proposal:

Welcome Park is located on the site of William Penn's home, the Slate Roof House, in Old City.

The park was named "Welcome" after the ship that transported Penn to Philadelphia, and was completed in 1982.

Last week, the National Parks Service announced plans to rehabilitate and re-imagine the park "to provide a more welcoming, accurate, and inclusive experience for visitors."

Updates on the project may be found on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/INDE.