Camden's 9th annual Peace Games brings young people together for free fun

The 9th annual Camden Peace Games took place at the Rutgers–Camden Athletic & Fitness Center.

The event brought together youths from around the area to play in a basketball tournament.

The community also received the chance to enjoy live music, free food, games, giveaways, a bounce house, face painting, and access to local community resources, all at no cost.

The basketball tournament served an even bigger purpose, helping provide a fun and safe environment for the kids.

Camden officials say these types of events are at they are making a difference and has helped change the narrative of the city.

The city has seen violent crime drop to its lowest point in 50 years, a trend that Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen is proud to see happening in his city.

"I’m impressed with just the mission of everyone being single minded about making Camden a better place," said Mayor Carstarphen.