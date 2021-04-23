Willingboro High School senior fatally shot outside home, authorities say

Authorities in Burlington County, New Jersey are investigating the shooting death of a teen they say was shout outside of his home Thursday night.

Willingboro Township police were called to the first block of Barrington Lane just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim,18-year-old Yashinn Robinson, had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Robinson was a senior at Willingboro High School.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department Tip Line at 609-877-6958, or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.

