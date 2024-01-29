Willingboro, NJ man 1 of 3 US soldiers killed in Middle East drone strike

Officials have identified the three U.S. Army reservists killed in a deadly drone attack on U.S. troops in Jordan and one of the soldiers has ties to the New Jersey area.

Army officials identified the victims killed in Sunday’s attack as Sergeant William Jerome Rivers, Specialist Kennedy L. Sanders and Specialist Breonna Alexsondria Moffett.

FOX 29 has learned that 46-year-old Sgt. Rivers lived in Willingboro, New Jersey of Burlington County.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy released the following statement:

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sergeant William Rivers of Willingboro, who was among three U.S. soldiers killed in the terrorist attack in Jordan this weekend. As parents, Tammy and I send our heartfelt sympathies to all three families who now face the unimaginable pain of losing a cherished loved one. As Americans, we share our gratitude for the soldiers’ bravery and sacrifice, and for the courage of every servicemember fighting terrorism at home and abroad, to whom we owe a debt we can never repay.

"I will sign an executive order later this week lowering our flags to half-staff in Sergeant William Rivers’ honor."

Burlington County leaders are mourning the loss of Sergeant William Jerome Rivers, of Willingboro.

New Jersey State Senator Troy Singleton and the Burlington County Commissioners released the following statement on his death:

"All of Burlington County is shocked and saddened to learn that one of our own was among the U.S. soldiers killed in this weekend’s terrorist attack, and our heartfelt sympathies go out to the friends, family and loved ones of Sergeant William Rivers and his two colleagues, Specialist Kenndy L. Sanders and Breonna Moffett. Their deaths are a painful reminder that the freedoms we enjoy are the result of the courage and selfless sacrifice of heroes like them. Like many before them, they gave the last full measure of devotion to this nation, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, their families, and all the U.S. service members standing guard in defense of our country."

U.S. Senator Cory Booker also issued the following statement:

"Sergeant Rivers served with courage, honor, and a deep sense of duty, embodying the best of New Jersey and our nation. His death is a profound loss to his family, friends, colleagues, and our entire country, and a reminder of the heavy debt we owe to our military families for their sacrifice."A grateful nation can never repay Sergeant William J. Rivers, Specialist Kennedy L. Sanders, and Specialist Breonna A. Moffett, and their families, but we can honor their lives by upholding the values they fought for. I extend my deepest condolences to their loved ones in this time of grief."

The investigation into the attack continues with a preliminary report that suggests U.S. forces may have mistaken the enemy drone for an American one allowing it to pass unchallenged into a Jordan desert base.

Along with the three troops killed, more than 40 were hurt.

President Joe Biden now faces a difficult balancing act as he looks to strike back at Iran in a forceful way without escalating the current conflict in Gaza.