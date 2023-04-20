Wilmington Airport airline adds 9 new non-stop destinations

article

Travelers have plenty of new destination options when flying out of Wilmington International Airport in Delaware.

Avelo Airlines announced nine new non-stop routes to destinations including Charleston, South Carolina, Nashville, Tennessee and spring break favorite Daytona Beach, Florida, all for inexpensive rates.

The airline says the fares start at just $29.00.

The airline went on to say a second Boeing 737 made the additional destinations possible, while adding new jobs in the area.

The airline does say additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other services may apply.

The new non-stop routes begin in the summer. The list of new routes:

Charleston, South Carolina (CHS) – Starting at $39 one way

Effective June 23, 2023 – Mondays and Fridays

Daytona Beach, Florida (DAB) – Starting at $49 one way

Effective June 23, 2023 – Mondays and Fridays

Greenville / Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP) – Starting at $29 one way

Effective June 22, 2023 – Thursdays and Sundays

Melbourne / Cocoa Beach, Florida (MLB) – Starting at $49 one way

Effective June 28, 2023 – Wednesdays and Saturdays

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR) – Starting at $39 one way

Effective June 23, 2023 – Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays

Nashville, Tennessee (BNA) – Starting at $39 one way

Effective June 22, 2023 – Thursdays and Sundays

Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina (RDU) – Starting at $29 one way

Effective June 22, 2023 – Thursdays and Sundays

Savannah, Georgia / Hilton Head, South Carolina (SAV) – Starting at $39 one way

Effective June 28, 2023 – Wednesdays and Saturdays

Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM) – Starting at $29 one way

Effective June 22, 2023 – Thursdays and Sundays