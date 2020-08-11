Wilmington double shooting leaves 17-year-old dead

A teenager has died and another young man is in the hospital after police say they were shot in Wilmington.

Officers responded to the 800 block of North Pine Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located a 17-year-old boy and 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital where the teen later succumbed to his injuries. The 23-year-old was listed in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Brianna Rodrigues at (302) 576-3971.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP