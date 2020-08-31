Wilmington man still missing after 1-year-old child found safe
WILMINGTON, Del. - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man after his 1-year-old child was found safe after being reported missing.
Police are looking for Kauhdri Mitchell, 42, who was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Franklin Street.
Mitchell was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and green camouflage shorts.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sara Bozeman of the Criminal Investigations Division at 302- 576-3650.
