Wilmington Police searching for suspect allegedly responsible for Anti-Semitic graffiti

Police in Delaware’s biggest city are investigating the vandalism of multiple locations and asking the public's health for assistance in identifying a suspect.

According to Wilmington Police, officers received reports and found graffiti depicting swastikas at multiple locations in the city on February 12.

Officers found the Anti-Semitic graffiti in the 300 block of North Union Street, the 2200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and the 2700 block of Lancaster Avenue, police say.

Authorities believe all of the incidents took place in the overnight hours and are connected.

The Wilmington Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information on the alleged suspect is urged to contact the police at 302-576-3606.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

