Windows shatter on SEPTA bus after teens reportedly throw rocks, police say

article

Some scary moments for SEPTA passengers as windows on a bus were shattered after teens allegedly threw rocks at the bus.

Saturday evening, about 7 p.m., police responded to 58th and Chester in Kingsessing for what was initially described as gunshots fired at the Route G SEPTA bus. Windows on the bus were shattered.

Windows shattered on SEPTA bus

Officials say police determined that no gunshots were fired at the bus. Upon investigation, police learned teens were reportedly throwing rocks at the bus. Some of those rocks shattered the bus’s windows.

Windows shattered on SEPTA bus

Some passengers sustained minor injuries as a result of the glass breaking. There is no word on whether any passengers were treated at the scene or at the hospital for their injuries.

Police are investigating.