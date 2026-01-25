Winter storm brings heavy snow, sleet, and road closures across Philadelphia region

The Brief A major winter storm brought heavy snow and sleet to Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Sunday, Jan. 25. Road crews worked around the clock, but travel remained dangerous with up to 9.1 inches of snow in some areas. Many businesses closed, but some people ventured out for fun or work despite slick and hazardous conditions.



A powerful winter storm swept across the region Sunday, covering roads with snow and sleet and making travel difficult from Montgomery County to Berks, Chester and Bucks counties, as well as parts of New Jersey.

Treacherous travel and snow day fun across Pennsylvania

What we know:

Plow trucks worked throughout the day to clear roads as snow changed to sleet, but many streets remained slick and tough to drive on.

In King of Prussia, neighbors took advantage of the snow for sledding, with some improvising with old snowboards.

"Oh just an old snowboard. An old snowboard that we don't really mind ruining a little bit. Just trying to have a good time. (And you went down this hill. How was it?" Once or twice. Coming back up is more of a hike than usually," said one person enjoying the snow.

Some residents welcomed the winter weather, while others were less enthusiastic about the amount of snow.

"We wanted the snow. I don't know about this much. But if we have it, we gotta make the best of it right?" said another neighbor.

In Douglassville, Berks County, people bundled up to clear driveways and keep up with the changing conditions.

"We were out around noon. Got the heavy stuff off. Saw all my neighbors getting this sleet or whatever it is coming down. Just trying to keep it clear," said Jim, who was out shoveling with his wife.

Many families made the most of the snow day, planning warm meals after hours spent outside.

"Tonight is taco salad (that's a good one) tomorrow is soup, the next day is soup (laugh)," said one resident.

In Phoenixville, plow crews worked to keep Main Street open, but only a few businesses remained open.

"We live a few blocks away and it's fun to get out and walk in the snow…The snow was deep. I wouldn't want to be driving," said a customer at Bistro on Bridge.

Road crews face challenges as storm intensifies

In Bucks County, the cleanup continued around the clock as crews tried to keep up with the worst winter storm in five years.

"It’s been crazy trying to keep up with it cause he really can’t do it at the end of the storm and the transition of it going from rain mix, sleet, snow, and all that out here," said Dave, a plow truck driver.

Drivers in Bensalem struggled with slippery roads and getting stranded, with up to 8 inches of snow and sleet reported.

"It’s just that slippery and dangerous out here to drive because you’ve got all the cars right over a nice fluff. It just turns really nice down really easy since it’s really slick out there," said Dave.

Despite the tough conditions, some residents found ways to enjoy the snow. "It’s freezing out here, but it’s fun," said Mike Strzelecki of Bucks County, who was out sledding.

Kids behind the William Penn Fire Company in Humeville braved the elements, with one saying, "It’s awesome. It’s quite wild. I almost am a hit myself."

In Langhorne, which saw nearly nine inches of snow, families worked to dig out while kids played. "It’s a little heavy too bad as coming down. It’s getting heavier and heavier, a little bit heavier in the back right now not too bad. I’d like to lift so trying to keep the pressure off the back a little bit," said Kyle Hoff.

New Jersey sees heavy snow, business closures and road hazards

The storm also hit the Jersey Shore and Camden County hard, with Ocean City looking far from summer-ready.

In Pennsauken, few people ventured out as heavy snow in the morning turned to sleet by midday, making driving dangerous.

"It’s a crazy storm and brave people are coming out to work and to shop today," said Jared Blum, who was working on a snow day.

Many businesses in Mount Laurel closed except for a few, like Wegmans, where loyal employees showed up.

"A lot of people called out yeah you showed up yeah," said one worker.

Road crews were essential in keeping roads safe for emergency responders and the public.

"People put their trust in us. It’s not just about to pay. We gotta get these roads safe for everybody else. There’s a lot of ambulances and cops out there and we’re trying to help them out too," said Kabir Akkaya, a plow driver.

As night fell, roads were still slick and dangerous, with even an ambulance getting stuck and needing help.

"Definitely stay safe. Drive slow. Take the turn slow. We’ve helped a lot of people off the road already. We’ve been plowing for 12 hours now," said Akkaya.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when all roads will be fully cleared or when normal business operations will resume. T

he total snowfall amounts for all affected areas have not been confirmed.

