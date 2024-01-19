Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Kent County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Inland Sussex County
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Mercer County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County

Winter storm causes delays, cancelations at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA - A winter storm bringing measurable snowfall to Philadelphia and surrounding areas has caused flight delays and cancelations at Philadelphia International Airport.

Over 160 flights arriving and departing from the airport were delayed Friday morning, and nearly 30 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.

With more snow expected throughout the day, travelers are urged to check with the airport for the latest updates on their flights.

Forecasters believe Friday's winter storm to dump as much as 6 inches of snow in Philadelphia and its suburbs before wrapping up around dinner time. 

The snowstorm will be gone by the weekend, but below-freezing temperatures could create icy conditions on untreated roads. 

