Winter storm causes delays, cancelations at Philadelphia International Airport

A winter storm bringing measurable snowfall to Philadelphia and surrounding areas has caused flight delays and cancelations at Philadelphia International Airport.

Over 160 flights arriving and departing from the airport were delayed Friday morning, and nearly 30 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.

With more snow expected throughout the day, travelers are urged to check with the airport for the latest updates on their flights.

Forecasters believe Friday's winter storm to dump as much as 6 inches of snow in Philadelphia and its suburbs before wrapping up around dinner time.

The snowstorm will be gone by the weekend, but below-freezing temperatures could create icy conditions on untreated roads.

