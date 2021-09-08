With only weeks left to live, young groom marries high school sweetheart in San Francisco

A young man who has only weeks left to live married the love of his life Thursday in front of friends and family along San Francisco's waterfront.

Sergio Soto, 20, told his fiancé, Isabella Cristobal, 20, that he wished he could live so he could spend the rest of his life loving her.

Soto fell in love with Cristobal the moment the two met four years ago. Both were attending a party for a mutual friend and they hit it off.

Not long after the couple met, Soto was diagnosed with leukemia. Last week, doctors at UCSF told the couple that Sergio only has weeks left to live.

"I don't know how much time I have left, but we're not really thinking about that… everyday just take it slowly. One day at a time, one day at a time," Soto said.

SEE ALSO: COVID-19 delta variant races through entire Oakland household, killing father and sending mother to ICU

"The thing about Sergio is, despite him having such a life threatening condition, he's able to stay positive and able to be himself," Cristobal said.

The couple married at The Ramp in San Francisco with 75 attendees there to celebrate.

Advertisement

They will now live as husband and wife at The Family House, a pediatric guest house for children and young people being treated at UCSF.