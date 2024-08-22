Woman with 15 warrants arrested in Atlantic City after threatening someone with fake gun: police

article

A Philadelphia woman with over a dozen warrants was arrested in Atlantic City after police say she showed someone what was later found out to be a fake gun during an altercation.

Investigators say 33-year-old Fatima Gadson spat on a boardwalk merchant during an argument, and lifted her shirt to show what appeared to be the handle of a gun.

Gladson, according to police, fled on a bicycle towards Texas Avenue before police arrived at the shop located in the 2500 block of the boardwalk.

Investigators say officers caught up with Gladson as she walked into a convenience store holding a firearm with an orange tip.

Police say Gladson initially ignored the officers' demands to drop the weapon and continued walking into the store.

She eventually dropped the weapon, which police later discovered was an "intimidation gun", and was taken into custody.

Gladson, who police said had 15 active arrest warrants, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, simple assault, terrorist threats, and obstruction of justice.