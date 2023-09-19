Woman, 16-year-old girl found dead by family in Northampton County home: state police

article

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a double homicide that claimed the lives of a woman and teenage girl last week.

The 39-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl were found dead inside a home on the 1100 block of Railroad Street in North Catasauqua.

Police say both victims were discovered by "distraught" family members.

A coroner ruled their deaths to be homicides by sharp forces injuries. They were later identified as 39-Year-Old Rosalyn Siobal Glass and 16-Year-Old Rianna Lynn Glass.

Police have yet to release their relation, as well as other details surrounding the double homicide.

A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday and 2:30 p.m.