Woman, 35, missing after hike in Hawaii; $10K reward offered

The parents of a Maryland woman living in Hawaii, who was reported missing after she went hiking, have offered a $10,000 reward.

The Maui News reported Sunday that 35-year-old Amanda Eller of Haiku was last seen Wednesday on a trail in the Makawao Forest Reserve on Maui.

Eller's parents offered the reward for information leading to her safe return prior to their scheduled arrival on Maui Sunday with other members of the Maryland-based family.

Eller's vehicle was found in a parking lot with her cellphone and wallet inside at the reserve 12 miles (19 kilometers) from her home in Haiku.

Police say the physical therapist was reported missing Thursday and a ground and air search was launched.

Authories say the search has included tracking dogs, helicopters, drones, and hundreds of volunteers on foot. Eller's Facebook page says she is from Mechanicsville, Maryland.

------

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report