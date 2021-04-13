Woman, 37, shot and killed in Wilmington; 2 other women shot, injured, police say

article

A 37-year-old woman is dead after she was shot Tuesday afternoon, while two other women are recovering after they were shot in Wilmington, officials said.

Skyfox over a fatal shooting in Wilmington. A 37-year-old woman was shot and killed, while two other women were injured.

Wilmington police were called to the 1000 block of North Pine Street about 2 in the afternoon, Tuesday, for a reported shooting.

Responding officers found the 37-year-old Latesha Hill suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman were also found at the scene with gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Police say an investigation is underway. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Steven Bender at 302-576-3621.

Tips can be submitted by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or at the Delaware Crime Stoppers website.

The Wilmington Police Department Victim Services Unit can provide support, information and referrals to victims of crime. They can be reached by calling 302-576-3622. Also, the Wilmington police Youth Response Unit is available for free counseling and services to children and families exposed to traumatizing situations. Their number is 302-576-3183.

