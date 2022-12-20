Woman, 42, extremely critical after she was shot inside Cobbs Creek home, police say

A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood.

The shooting occurred on the 1000 block of South 57th Street just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the victim, a 42-year-old woman was shot once in the head in the family room of a home.

The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she was placed in extremely critical condition.

Police say no weapon was recovered at the scene and no arrest has been made at this time.