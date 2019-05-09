Woman, 5 dogs killed after violent pursuit crash in Long Beach

A woman and five of her dogs were killed late Tuesday morning following a police pursuit that ended at 3rd Street and Temple Avenue in Long Beach.

Long Beach police said officers came across a vehicle that was reported stolen the night before and attempted to stop the driver, later identified as 43-year-old L.A. resident Javier Oliverez, in the area of Broadway and Alamitos Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.

The pursuit began after Oliverez, a parolee with a no-bail warrant and a known gang member, according to police, failed to obey officers' orders.

Police say the suspect crashed into a black car with a female driver and six dogs. The crash was so violent, the woman and four of the dogs were killed instantly. Two dogs were taken to a local veterinarian, where one of them passed away. The victim, who was later identified as 41-year-old Jessica Bingaman, of Long Beach, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect's injuries are unknown at this time but police said he was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Oliverez was booked at the Long Beach City Jail on charges of evading a police officer, felony DUI, vehicular manslaughter, and bail warrant violation. He is being held without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.