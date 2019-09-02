Woman, 56, missing from North Philadelphia since late June

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman reported missing from North Philadelphia since late June.

Felicia Butler, 56, was last seen on Friday, June 28, on the 2500 block of North Colorado Street.

Butler is described as 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with a dark complexion, thin build, brown eyes and blone braided hair that falls below the shoulder. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, gray jeans and pink sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Butler's whereabouts is urged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911.