Woman, 70, found guilty of murder in stabbing death of man at Montgomery County bar
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - Renee DiPietro, charged with third degree murder in the death of Michael Sides has been found guilty.
A jury returned the verdict late Thursday afternoon.
Prosecutors say the 70-year-old woman stabbed the 31-year-old victim with a 16-inch blade sheathed in her cane outside a Lower Merion bar last June and then took off.
Montgomery County prosecutors said she inserted herself into a fight between Sides and her son.
DiPietro, speaking outside the courtroom, maintained she acted in self-defense.
"It was wrong," DiPietro said, as officers led her away. "If it was their child…if it was their child, what would they do?"