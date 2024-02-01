Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 70, found guilty of murder in stabbing death of man at Montgomery County bar

By and FOX 29 staff
Published 
Montgomery County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

A 70-year-old woman has been found guilty of murder in the stabbing death of a 31-year-old man in Lower Merion.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - Renee DiPietro, charged with third degree murder in the death of Michael Sides has been found guilty.

A jury returned the verdict late Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors say the 70-year-old woman stabbed the 31-year-old victim with a 16-inch blade sheathed in her cane outside a Lower Merion bar last June and then took off.

Montgomery County prosecutors said she inserted herself into a fight between Sides and her son.

DiPietro, speaking outside the courtroom, maintained she acted in self-defense.

"It was wrong," DiPietro said, as officers led her away. "If it was their child…if it was their child, what would they do?"