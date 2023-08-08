Woman, 70, used 16-inch blade sheathed in a cane during deadly Ardmore stabbing: DA

article

A 70-year-old woman has been charged in the June stabbing death of a man in a suburban Philadelphia town earlier this year.

Renee DiPietro turned herself in this week and was charged with third degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in the death of 31-year-old Michael Sides.

Back on June 10, Lower Merion Township Police responded to a reported stabbing at the intersection of Cricket Avenue and Cricket Terrace in Ardmore.

Upon arrival, officers found Sides on the ground, unresponsive and bleeding from the upper torso. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Investigators later found that a physical altercation had broken out earlier in the evening at a nearby bar.

During the alteration, officials say a relative of DiPietro’s ‘sucker punched’ one of Sides’ friends. After that altercation, detectives say Sides could be heard saying he was going to ‘seek out’ DiPietro’s relative for the alleged assault.

Surveillance video from a local video shows what happened when Sides caught up to DiPietro’s relative as he attempted to get into the backseat of a car she was in with another family member.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says Sides stopped DiPietro’s relative from getting into the car and another physical altercation ensued.

That’s when authorities say Renee DiPietro could be seen getting out of the car and later stabbing Sides with a 16-inch blade that had been sheathed in a cane.

Related article

Sides, who was not armed, immediately fell to the ground, where he was allegedly struck again.

Renee DiPietro and her family members then fled in the vehicle, which detectives say had a bent license plate.

The DA’s office says no one in the car rendered aid to Sides or called 9-1-1.

An autopsy later confirmed that Sides died of a single stab wound to the chest and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.