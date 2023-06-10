Bar fight leads to fatal stabbing of 31-year-old man in Montgomery County, officials say

A night out turned deadly when officials say a man was stabbed to death following a fight at a nearby bar.

Officers responded to the intersection of Cricket Avenue and Cricket Terrace in Lower Merion to find a 31-year-old man suffering from stab wounds around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, identified as Michael Thomas Sides, was pronounced shortly after at a local hospital. An autopsy is set to take place Saturday.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police believe the fatal stabbing stemmed from an altercation at bar in the area, according to early investigations of the apparent homicide.

No arrests have been made, but police say there is not threat to the public.