Woman, 79, critically injured after she was shot on side of head; police say 1 man in custody

A 79-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot on the side of her head in North Philadelphia and one man is in custody.

The incident happened Friday morning, about 10:30, on the 3400 block of North 3rd Street, according to authorities.

Someone drove the woman to Temple University Hospital after she was shot on the left side of her head. Once at the hospital, she was placed in critical condition.

An investigation is underway and officials said one man is in custody.

