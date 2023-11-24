Elderly woman critically injured after hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia parking lot

article

An elderly woman is in critical condition after someone hit her with a vehicle and drove off in Northeast Philadelphia.

The hit-and-run happened in a parking lot on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue Friday afternoon, a little after 1:30, officials said.

Someone driving a white Jeep Wrangler, with a Pennsylvania tag, hit an unidentified, elderly woman in a parking lot, then drove off.

Medics rushed the woman to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. She is in critical condition, according to authorities.

The Jeep was found on Delaire Landing Road. There was no information on the driver.

Police are actively investigating the hit-and-run.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.