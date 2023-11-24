Philadelphia police investigating after man fatally shot on Nicetown street: officials

article

A Nicetown street became the scene of violence Thanksgiving evening after someone opened fire and killed a 26-year-old man.

The shooting broke out on the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue Thursday evening, a little before 6 p.m., officials said.

Police were called to the address on a report of a person with a gun. They found the victim, identified as Rashaan Harrison-Smith, on the street, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been announced following the shooting. An active investigation is underway.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.