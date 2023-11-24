Philadelphia police investigating after man fatally shot on Nicetown street: officials
NICETOWN - A Nicetown street became the scene of violence Thanksgiving evening after someone opened fire and killed a 26-year-old man.
The shooting broke out on the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue Thursday evening, a little before 6 p.m., officials said.
Police were called to the address on a report of a person with a gun. They found the victim, identified as Rashaan Harrison-Smith, on the street, with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he died.
No arrests have been announced following the shooting. An active investigation is underway.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.