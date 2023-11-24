Double shooting at North Philadelphia home leaves 2 men in critical condition: police
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Two men are in critical condition after they were shot at a North Philadelphia home.
The violence broke out on the 1300 block of West Seltzer Street Friday afternoon, just before 2 o’clock, officials said.
The two men, aged 30 and 32, were found in front of a home, when officers arrived.
One man was shot twice, while the other was suffering with four gunshot wounds.
They were rushed to Temple University Hospital by police and each was listed in critical condition.
Officials say two guns were recovered at the scene, but no arrests have been made.
