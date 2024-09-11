Woman, 87, dies after fire torches Kensington home: police

article

An elderly woman died after authorities say a fire torched a home in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue just before 10 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames.

Authorities say an 87-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found inside the home, and later died at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the deadly blaze.