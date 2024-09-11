Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 87, dies after fire torches Kensington home: police

By
Published  September 11, 2024 11:45am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

An unidentified 87-year-old woman died after authorities say a fire ravaged a home in Kensington on Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA - An elderly woman died after authorities say a fire torched a home in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue just before 10 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames. 

Authorities say an 87-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found inside the home, and later died at the scene. 

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the deadly blaze. 